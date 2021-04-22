Circleville - Samantha L. Kuhn, 52, of Circleville, passed away on April 19, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 8, 1968 in Circleville to Benjamin and Evelyn (Kuhn) Schwalbauch.
She was preceded in death by her mother; son, Ben Schwalbauch.
Samantha is survived by her father; children, Charles "Chuckie" (Sabrina) III, Kyle (Crystal), Ashley and Dalton (Kathy) Kuhn; stepdaughter, Brittany Perry; grandchildren, Wyatt, Quinton, Kiley, Evelyn, Hannah, Keith, Kaden, Emily, Remington, Ocean, Christopher and Jenna; sisters, Kathy (Ted) Prushing, Jenny (Nick) Graham; brothers, Benny (Marissa) Schwalbauch and Terry (Rhonda) Imboden; and by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Samantha Kuhn