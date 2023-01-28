Kingston - Samuel R. Garrett, 80, of Kingston, passed away on January 26, 2023 at his home. He was born on January 7, 1943, in Circleville, the son of the late Leslie M. and Mary Belle (Lutz) Garrett. Sam united in marriage with Marilyn Sue (Brokaw) Garrett on July 6, 1963.
Sam is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years; children, Thomas Garrett, Bryan Scott Garrett, Kevin (Sherry) Garrett, and Lori Garrett; grandsons, Rob (Crystel) Garrett, Cody Enlow, Tracy Garrett, and Seth Garrett; great-grandchildren, Cadie, Natalie, Harley, and Olivia; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his siblings, Leslie F., Michael, and Betty; and grandson, Kevin Michael Garrett.
Sam was a member of the first graduating class of Logan Elm High School in 1961. He retired from the Circleville General Electric Lamp Plant.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 30at 11:00 a.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Pastor James Vandagriff officiating. Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3 - 5 p.m. at Hill's. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sam's honor to Saltcreek Township Fire Department (180 W. Main St., Tarlton, OH 43156). Condolences can be made on Sam's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Samuel Garrett
