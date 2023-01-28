Samuel Garrett

Kingston - Samuel R. Garrett, 80, of Kingston, passed away on January 26, 2023 at his home. He was born on January 7, 1943, in Circleville, the son of the late Leslie M. and Mary Belle (Lutz) Garrett. Sam united in marriage with Marilyn Sue (Brokaw) Garrett on July 6, 1963.

