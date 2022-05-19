Frankfort - Sandra L. Abram, 74, of Frankfort, OH, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, May 16, 2022.
She was born, December 15, 1947 in Lancaster, OH, to the late Hubert and Juanita Willoughby. She was preceded in death by her brother Daniel Willoughby. Sandy's career involved working at Sam's Club in sales and the VA Medical Center-Chillicothe in the canteen and housekeeping. She was a graduate of Reynoldsburg High School, Class of 1966.
Survivors include her loving husband, Thomas Abram; her daughters, Marcie (David) Muncy-Serrioz of Kansas City, Mo., Jackie (Randy) Pfender of Grove City and Michelle (Rodney) Davis of Pickerington; step-children, Colt (Jennifer) Abram of Blacklick, Cassie (Josh) Glavan of Mississippi; brothers, Mike (Liz) Willoughby of Florida, Rick (Robyn) Willoughby of Delaware and sister, Debbie (Tim) Lash of Reynoldsburg; grandchildren Matt and AJ Tussing, Landon Pfender, Hayden and Alex Davis, Corey (Breanne) Muncy, Nicholas (Chelsea) Muncy, Landon Abram, Lacie, Desirea and Kylie Tapper; and great-granddaughter, Emmalynne Muncy, along with numerous nieces/nephews and many friends.
A sincere appreciation to all of the Adena Hospice staff for their support.
There will be a celebration of life ceremony 4:00 pm, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Maple Grove CU Church, 1054 Maple Grove Rd., Chillicothe, OH 45601, with Pastor Brett Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Adena Hospice Services, Chillicothe or Maple Grove CU Church, Chillicothe. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com Sandra Abram
