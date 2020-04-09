Sandra Beckman, age 72, passed away on April 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
She was born on March 24, 1948 in Octa, Ohio to her parents Loy and Ruth “Bock” Sanderson.
She was a graduate of Teays Valley High School. She married her husband June 14,1969. Sandra owned and operated several antique stores, such as “Currier & Chives,” “The Mad Hatter” and most recently, “Two Old Broads and A Geezer.” She enjoyed meeting others who shared her love of antiques. Sandra was a loving and giving person who will be missed by all who knew her.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Robert C. Beckman; and her parents.
Left to mourn her passing are her children, Morgan (Linda) Beckman and Mallory (Joe) Beckman; her grandchildren, Xander, Harry, Bryce and Bridget; her sister, Linda (Darrell) Hodson; her sister-in-law, Judy Beckman; many cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
In order to adhere to public safety guidelines, a private graveside will be observed.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made to American cancer Society in Sandra’s memory.
