Sandra L. Kochensparger

Sandra L. (Rector) Kochensparger, 62, of Circleville, passed away on Oct. 1, 2019.
She was born on March 10, 1957 to Dwight and Bonnie (Thornton) Rector.
Preceding Sandra in death was her father, Dwight Rector; and her very special four legged friend, Buster.
Sandra attended Circleville High School and graduated in 1975. While in high school, Sandra met the love of her life Ricky, through a family friend. Sandra and Ricky married in 1976 and spent a long and happy life together full of memories. They traveled extensively throughout the United States as Ricky was often relocated due to the Air Force. Sandra very much enjoyed being a military spouse.
Sandra will be greatly missed by her husband of 43 years, Ricky Kochensparger; daughter, Dana Liston; mother, Bonnie Rector; grandchildren, Aiden, Jacob Abby, and Xander; and their dog, Maggie.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 and on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10-11 a.m. where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, 151 E. Main Street, Circleville Ohio, 43113. Dr. Doyne Wiggins will be officiating.
Burial to follow at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery.
To share memories or condolences with the family, please go to www.schoedinger.com.