Sandra S. Foster, 79, of Circleville, Ohiom passed away on Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
She was born on Jan. 25, 1941 to the late George and Marie (Peterson) McCoy in Adams County, Ohio.
Sandra was a 1959 Graduate of Peebles High School and raised her children in South Bloomfield, where the family attended the SBUM Church, surrounded by close friends and neighbors. Sandra was a current member of the Village Chapel Church in Ashville. She was quiet and softhearted, always maintaining the family household and trying to keep up with her husband, Mike, who was always on the go. She loved to attend any festival or carnival within driving distance, and especially loved the Pumpkin Show every October.
She was dedicated to God and her family, an avid reader and was an excellent cook, especially enjoying family gatherings. Sandra was a member of Sunrise Rotary for over 20 years, a member of Pickaway Senior Center and past Board Member. She was involved with The Good Time Quilter Guild and was member of Order of the Eastern Star. After her children were grown, she owned and operated Knight Travel Service, in Circleville. Given the opportunity, she would travel anywhere on a moment’s notice, and was blessed to have traveled the world with many special friends and loved ones. She was immeasurably proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will always be remembered as a faithful friend and a blessing to her family and community.
Sandra is survived by her children that have great respect and fondness for her; daughter, Pamela (Steven) Smith, of Circleville; and son, Kevin (Tammy) Foster, of Granville.
She is also survived by loving grandchildren, Chelsey Boltenhouse, Anna (Gary) Horne, Nate (Kayleigh) Smith, Sam Smith, Aubrey Smith, Meredith Foster and Ellie Foster; great-grandchildren, Andrew and Gabriel Horne, and Nora Smith; brother, George H. and sister-in-law, Stephanie McCoy; brother-in-law, Anson Foster; sisters-in-law, Madge E. (Dave) Perdue, Mona G. King, Bonnie Dunn and Paula Perry; many nieces and nephews; daughter-in-law, Brenda Garrett.
Along with her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by Mike Foster, her husband of 57 years; son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Sandy Foster; and grandson Nick Foster.
Due to COVID-19, visitation services will not be scheduled.
A gathering for friends and family will occur at a later date, as well as a funeral service with Pastor Kevin Pees at Village Chapel Church, 30 Circleville Avenue Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Interment will take place at the convenience of the family at Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road Columbus, Ohio 43215, or on behalf of grandson Nick Foster to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Behavioral Health.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com