Sandy Wayne Picklesimer, 71, of Williamsport, passed away on April 19, 2020.
He was born on March 19, 1949 in Williamsport to John and Mary (Kneece) Picklesimer.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Sandy is survived by his wife, Sarah Jane (Funk) Picklesimer; children, Lori (Harry) Shull, Christine Lugeneel, Kathy (Roy) Shull, John (Tiffany) Picklesimer, Glen (Wendy) Picklesimer; grandchildren, Ashley, Heather, Brittany, Courtney, R.J., Tiffany, Kaylee, Moleigh, Malorie, John Daniel and Falicia; 15.5 great-grandchildren; and by siblings, Jim Kneece, Gladys Colter, Dodie Valentine and Jenny Kofinas.
There will be no services cremation has been observed.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
