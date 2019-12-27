Scott Barthelmas

Scott “Bo” Barthelmas died on Dec. 24, 2019 at the age of 60.
Born on Jan. 20, 1959 in Circleville, Ohio, he was the son of Eugene and Jane Barthelmas.
Bo was a graduate of Circleville High School and Wittenberg University. He loved sports growing up and shared that passion with his sons, including a love for the Buckeyes. Bo was also an avid gardener and enjoyed working in his yard.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sons, Kris (Katie) Barthelmas, Hilliard, and Chad Barthelmas, Circleville; their mother, Lindy Barthelmas, Circleville; brothers, Terry Barthelmas, Circleville; Kelly (Patty) Barthelmas, Circleville; and Brian (Harriet) Barthelmas, Circleville; special pets, Louie and Hachi; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.schoedinger.com