Circleville - Scott L. Mowery, 54, of Circleville, passed away Jan. 15, 2022.
He was born Aug. 5, 1967 in Circleville. the son of Benny and Nell (Chester) Mowery.
Scott was a 1985 Circleville High School graduate and was employed at Kenworth for many years.
Scott enjoyed riding his Harley, loved the outdoors and arrowhead hunting and he had a passion for old cars and bought a 1929 Model A to restore.
Scott was a most loving son and husband and a loyal friend to those who knew him well. He met and married the love of his life. Lisa (Pontius) Mowery. in 2020, who survives.
He is also survived by his parents; daughter. Jo (JR) Knapp; stepchildren. Morgan Foote, Lindsey Trimble, Hannah and Nick Affolter; grandchildren. Sofia, Connor, Nora Mae, Brayden and Kylie; sisters. Shawnna Mowery and Shelby (Barry) Keller; nieces. Jennifer (Anthony) Hedges and Sarah (Tyler) Sowers; great-niece. Olivia Sowers; mother-in-law. Judy Pontius; brothers-in-law. Doug (Kathy) and Brian (Heather) Pontius.
Scott was preceded in death by his father-in-law. John Pontius; brother-in-law. Todd Pontius; and his dog, Max.
To honor Scott's request, there will be no service.
Immediate family will celebrate his life privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to Circle Area Humane Society, 185 Island Road, Circleville.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Scott Mowery