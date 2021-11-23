SFC Michael J. Ward

Circleville - SFC Michael John Ward, age 55, of Circleville, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, after a short illness.
He was born on April 1, 1966, in Circleville, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Patricia (McGrath) Ward.
He is survived by his wife, Crissy Jo (Thompson); daughters, Caitlin (Mossbarger), Emily; son, Elijah; stepsons, Chase (Stormy) Donaldson, Tyler (Ciara Foreman) Donaldson; three grandchildren, Paxton Micheal Donaldson, Piper Ann Donaldson, and Asher Dean Ward; his brothers, Randy (Stacie), Tim (Carey), Chris (Amanda); and sister, Deb (Troy) Myers; as well as countless nieces and nephews that loved him.
Mike graduated high school from Logan Elm/Pickaway-Ross in 1984 and joined the United States Army. He served his country proudly for nearly 38 years and had just returned home after serving over a year in Laredo, Texas with the 913th Engineer Company of the Tennessee National Guard.
During his service, he received the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with three oak clusters, the Army Achievement Medal with five oak clusters, the Army Good Conduct Medal with four good conduct knots, the Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal with six oak clusters, the National Defense Service Medal with one service star, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with two stars, the United Nations Medal, the Navy Unit Commendation, the Kuwait and Saudi Arabia Liberation Medal, the Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with a Bronze Numeral 2, the Army Service Ribbon, the Army Overseas Service Ribbon with a Bronze Numeral 6, the Army Reserves Components Overseas Training Ribbon, the Army Driver and Mechanic Badge, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with Gold Hourglass Device, Mobilization Device, and Bronze Numeral 2, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Combat Action Badge, the Iraq Campaign Medal — Campaign Stars, and the Marksman Rifle Qualification Badge.
While not deployed, Mike enjoyed volunteering and spending time with friends at the AMVETS Post 2256, VFW Post 3331, Eagles #685, and the Pink Diva Warriors.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Harrison Township Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Circleville on Friday from 2-4 p.m., from 6-8 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the Pickaway County Community Action Agency located at 469 East Ohio Street in Circleville, Ohio 43113.
All donations collected will be used to purchase supplies for the homeless veterans of Pickaway County. SFC Michael J. Ward