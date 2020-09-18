Sgt. Shane Joseph “Jenks” Jenkins, 38, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020
He was born on April 20, 1982 in Circleville.
Sgt. Shane “Jenks” Jenkins joined the Ohio Army National Guard in 2000. He was a UH 60 Blackhawk Crew Chief “Crew Dog” assigned to A Co 1/137 Air Assault Battalion at Rickenbacker ANGB. Sgt. Jenkins deployed to Kosovo in 2004-2005 and in support of humanitarian efforts after Hurricane Katrina. Sgt. Jenkins was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal with Bronze Star, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” device, Army Service Ribbon, NATO medal (Kosovo), Aircraft Crew member badge-basic.
Shane was preceded in death by brother, Gerald “Bub” Jenkins; grandmothers, Imogene “Pudden” Adkins and Nancey Spurlock; grandfather, Johnny “Worry Wart” Moore; very special aunt, Sheri L. Miller; and uncle, Randy J. Jenkins.
Shane was raised and is survived by his parents, Sandy (Adkins) and David Webb, dad, Roger Jenkins; sister, Ashlee Webb; stepsister, Miranda Wooten; grandfather, Carl Adkins; aunts and uncles, Carl and Ruth Adkins, Ronald Moore, Cheryl and Kenneth Johnson and Diana Jenkins; special nieces, Tailee “Tai-Tai” and NovaLee “Peanut”; special nephew, Braxlee; cousins, Sherai Hackerott, Brandi Miller, Gary Bigham, Rodney Jenkins, Alek Adkins, Carly Adkins and Matt Burris; and by special friends, Amanda Miller and Robert “Bob” McNamara.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Forest Cemetery with full military honors.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home on Monday from 12-2.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wellman Funeral Home in Shane’s name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.