Shane Fahner

Croton - Shane Michael Fahner, 37, passed away July 14, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Eleanor Harris Fahner and Mary Hemming.

Shane is survived by his mother, Susan Hemming; father, Todd Hemming; sister, Suzanne Hemming; fiancee, Dannielle Starr; furry companions, Gracie and Karley; two nieces, Mariah and Lexi; nephew, Jayden; aunts, Val and Steph; numerous friends.

Shane enjoyed fishing and watching UFC fighting, as well as OSU Football. He was a hard worker and liked cookouts. Shane loved "his girls."

Visitation Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. and 5 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7 p.m. at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Shane Fahner

