Delaware - Shane Loy, 58, of Delaware, passed away on May 22, 2021 at Continuing Care of Gahanna, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born on June 12, 1962 in Circleville to Robert and Jo Ellen (Good) Loy.
Shane loved bingo, sports, TV sitcoms, Karaoke, trivia and spending time with family.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by brother, Rob Loy.
Shane is survived by his father, Robert Loy and Pat Hettinger; siblings, Jeri (Rich) Needles, Teri, Bret (Loretta), Shawn (Susannah), Tracey (Melinda), D.J. (Karen) and Lisa Loy; nieces and nephews, Jayson and William Loy, Rob (Destiny) Needles, Caryn Needles, Joey (Michelle), Rick (Kristen) and Jeremy (Haley) Loy, Nate and Brittany Loy.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Rev. Jay P. Justice officiating with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Shane Loy