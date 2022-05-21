Lakeview - Shannon D. Rigsby, 47, of Lakeview, OH passed away early Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Mary Rutan Hospital Emergency Department.
Shannon was born on April 7, 1975, in Circleville, OH. He is the son of Tammy and Troy Harber. Shannon is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Georgianna Bensonhaver.
Shannon married Heidi Gartin on December 15, 1995, in Ashville, OH and she survives. He is also survived by three sons, Tre (Jenna Blumenschein) Rigsby of Zanesfield, OH, Gaig Rigsby and Rowan Rigsby, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Shannon was blessed to have a "momma bear" who loved him deeply. He was blessed with a special wife and three sons who gave his life purpose and meaning and filled his days and his heart with joy and pride. He was blessed with a beautiful home with a view of Indian Lake where he loved to fish and be on the water. He was blessed to have the touch of an artist, the craftmanship of a master builder and the kind heart of a poet. And he was blessed with the skill of precision and design that made his life's work sculpting prosthetics that helped improve the lives of others. He was truly blessed in every way...except length of years. Gone to soon. Missed forever.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday, May 23, 2022, from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire, OH
Memorial Contribution may be given to Shannon's family c/o Shoffstall Funeral Home.
Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com. Shannon Rigsby
To plant a tree in memory of Shannon Rigsby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
