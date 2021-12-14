Williamsport - Sharon Adams, age 76, of Williamsport, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 10, 2021.
Sharon was born June 18, 1945, in Wilmington, Ohio to Elbert and Rose (Spurlock) Cook.
Sharon was married for 56 years to her loving husband, Leroy Adams. He preceded her in death, along with her parents; brother, Ernest Cook; sister, Myrna Zimmerman; cousin, Linda Carson; and very close friend, Lou Riffle.
Sharon was a dedicated wife, mother, grandma, mother-in-law, and friend. Family meant everything to her. She was a kind-hearted soul and a generous, loving caretaker of others, especially her best friend and husband, Leroy, during his illness and passing.
She will be missed for all these loving qualities and for her amazing cooking, her mothering and homemaking skills, and her devotion to family, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Sharon loved music, shopping (especially thrifting, even when she didn't need anything), along with taking and collecting pictures and snapshots of family and friends.
Sharon is survived by and will be greatly missed by her sons, Robert (Ann) Adams and Jay (Tracy) Adams; her grandchildren, Lee (Kayla), Devin and Kayleigh; her great-grandchildren, Klayton, Kaesyn, and Jadelyn: and step-grandchildren, Amanda, Grace and Paul, and their families.
She will also be especially missed by her canine companion, Abby.
A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Springlawn Cemetery, Williamsport.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences for Sharon's family. Sharon Adams