South Bloomingville - Sharon Deloris Baker, age 69, of South Bloomingville, Ohio, passed away on Oct. 16, 2021.
She was born in South Bloomingville, Ohio on Nov. 1, 1951, the daughter of the late Jesse and Esther M. Davis, South Bloomingville, Ohio.
She is survived by daughters, Tammie Burgess, Nancy Marcum, Charity Williams and Ashley Webb; daughter-in-law, Jody Baker; grandchildren, Jesse and Joleen Baker, Stephen and Nathen Getz, Braxton and Brandon Burgess, Shawna Johnson, Corey Wilson, Bristan Guza and Casey Williams, Kendal and Rylee Webb; and several great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by brothers, Richard (Juanita), Frank (Patty) and Charles Davis; sisters, Sue (Carl) Elick and Darlene (Lindell) Holtzmeier; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Davis, of Circleville, and Debbie Woodard, of South Bloomingville; and by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Larry Baker; son, Larry "Bud" Baker; brothers, Roy and Lawrence Davis; and sister, Jessie Geckler; brother-in-law, Duane Amerine; and sister-in-law, Beverly Davis.
She loved her bulldog, Babe. She loved raising bulldogs and selling them, as well as showing them at dog shows.
Before her injury she was going to college to become a nurse and was in training to be a medflight nurse. She worked on Laurelville Squad.
She won several trophies in advanced women's green belt Karate in Circleville. She helped organize fundraisers for St. Judes Children's Hospital in South Bloomingville.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with funeral services at 1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Sharon Baker