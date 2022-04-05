Circleville - Sharon Ann Justus, 75, of Circleville, passed away on April 2, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1946 in Chillicothe to Bartley and Marcella (Hernstein) Francis.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Jean Justus; children, Christina (Eric) Adams, Craig (Shenna) Justus, Jason (Becky) Justus; grandchildren, Michael, Amand, Tyler, Michelle, Ryan, Elijah, Avry, Shelby, Logan and Andrew; and by brother, Roger (Sharon K.) Francis.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Friends may call on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Sharon Justus
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Justus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.