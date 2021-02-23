Circleville - Sharon Kay Sanders, of Circleville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
She was born on June 28, 1942 in Circleville to Harry and Doris (Griffith) Barthelmas Jr.
She retired from Elsea, Inc. as a bookkeeper.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Sanders; and brother, Gary Barthelmas.
She is survived by her loving family: children, Kym (Brian) Barr, of Circleville, Teresa Walker, of Circleville, Tommy Tomlinson, of Blacklick, and Todd (Jennifer) Tomlinson, of Circleville; grandchildren, Joshua (Holly) Barr, of Louisville, Ohio, Natalie Barr, of Circleville, Christopher and Victoria Walker, of Columbus, Jack Tomlinson, of Blacklick, Morgan and Drew Tomlinson, of Circleville.
Cremation has taken place.
Interment at a later date in Floral Hills.
Mom loved everything Pumpkin Show and looked forward to it every year. The family always looked forward to her homemade pumpkin pies.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Circleville Pumpkin Show Foundation for the Pumpkin Show Park, 159 East Franklin Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Sharon Sanders