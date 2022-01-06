Circleville - Sharron Kaye Barnett, 77, of Circleville (formerly of Akron), died peacefully at home Nov. 27, 2021 with her daughter and son at her side.
She was born Feb. 8, 1944 in Circleville, Ohio, the daughter of Earl and Anna Lee Garner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd Barnett; son, James Boyd Barnett; sister, Joye (Robert) Douds; and half-brother, Rodger Garner.
Sharron's favorite activities were interior decorating, gardening, cake decorating, and spending time with her nieces, Debra Arnold and Kelly Coffay.
Her greater joy in life by far was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she was so proud of and she could never resist an opportunity to share a story or picture of them with those she met.
Sharron leaves behind her children, Christine Barnett (John) Fowler and Jonathan Floyd (Christa) Barnett; grandchildren, Cassandra Fowler, Courtney Fowler (Ryan) Shute, Craig Barnett, Carter Barnett, Jacob Barnett and Caleb Barnett; great-grandchildren, Autumn Barnett and Gavin Shute; half-sister, Denese Garner Shirk; and stepsister, Gloria (Jim) MacDonald, who loved her very much; and several special nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Secor Funeral Home, 35 Railroad Street, Plymouth, Ohio 44865.
A brief graveside service will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, 4373 Ohio state Route 61, Plymouth, Ohio 44865.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to stjude.org.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Sharron Barnett