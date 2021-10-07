Shaun Carney

Rushville - Shaun E. Carney, 43, of Rushville, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 3, 2021 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster.
He was born on July 3, 1978, in Chillicothe, the son of Robert and Martha (Jones) Carney Sr., who survive.
Shaun is also survived by his loving wife, Stephanie (Tipton) Carney; son, Nicholas; brothers, Robert (Mandy) Carney Jr. and Scotty (Heather) Carney; nephew, Spencer; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
Shaun was a devoted husband and dedicated father. Shaun was a 1997 graduate of Logan Elm High School and Pickaway-Ross Vocational School.
He was a youth minister and Sunday School teacher at Pontious United Methodist Church, Circleville. Shaun gave his life to Jesus Christ at an early age, visited many churches and was a devoted Christian.
Shaun loved mushroom hunting and fishing. He was a good, kind, loving man and was loved by many. Shaun will be greatly missed.
The family would like to give a special thanks to his best friend, Troy Tipton.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Community Church (15290 OH-327, Laurelville, Ohio 43135) with Rev. James Vandagriff officiating.
Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Laurelville.
The family will receive friends on Friday from noon until the time of the service at the church.
Services have been entrusted to the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Shaun's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.