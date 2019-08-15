Shaun David Hill, age 50, passed away August 13, 2019. He was born August 31, 1968 to his parents, David and Anna Sue Hamilton Hill in Ringgold, Ohio.
He was a graduate of Teays Valley High School, class of 1986. Shaun married his best friend and love of his life Marylou Smith on June 22, 1991, and they spent 28 years of wonderful marriage together. He enjoyed his work with General Electric, working for them for six years. He also was a member of Judah Tabernacle Church.
Shaun’s passions in his life were his family, cooking and gardening. He loved to entertain friends and family and no one ever left his home hungry. He was a great cook; lasagna was his specialty.
Shaun had a real talent working with plants, spending his life in yards landscaping or within the walls of greenhouses. He started a landscaping business, Hills Lawn Tech, with his brother Chris and his son Hamilton. His son, Hamilton, and his wife carry on the business. Shaun and Marylou were even a part of the tour of homes, and as beautiful as the house was, everyone came for the garden. He also was a festive man who loved to decorate for Christmas – a real-life Clark Griswold. Shaun will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Shaun is preceded in death by his parents, numerous loving aunts, uncles and family friends, and his mother-in-law, Carole Taylor-Smith.
Left to mourn his passing is his devoted wife, Marylou Hill; sons, Hamilton (Madison) and Nikolas Hill; brother, Chris Hill; father-in-law, Charles “Red” Smith; several nieces and nephews who he loved; sisters-in-law, Brenda (Mary) Smith and Marilyn Gleason; brothers-in-law, Timothy and Matthew (Nicole) Smith; several aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as his beloved pets Foxy, Abbie, Boo-Boo and Little B.
Per Shaun’s wishes, cremation will take place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
