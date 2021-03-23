Kingston - Shaun Michael Lambert, 42, died unexpectedly in a tragic motor vehicle accident Friday, March 20, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 31, 1978 to Ron and Kathy Lambert, who survive.
Also surviving, his pride and joy, daughter, Morgan (Lambert) Daniels; his brother, Brandon Lambert; special nieces, Aspen and Kiersten Lambert; and special mention to lifelong friend, Chris Brown.
Shaun was raised in Ashville, Ohio and was a 1997 graduate of Teays Valley High School. Growing up in the small town of Ashville, you could find Shaun and his friends either on the basketball court or on the ball fields. Or later on, you would find him racing his Mustang Cobra on the backroads.
Shaun devoted his life to his family, especially his daughter, Morgan. She was his bright light in this sometime dark world. Whether it was a volleyball game, cheer competition or softball game, if he could be there, he was there. Win or lose, he would be smiling and telling her what a great job she did.
His greatest enjoyment in life was family, whom he dearly loved. If he could say one last thing, it would be to Morgan, "I love you more than the whole entire universe and galaxies and everything discovered and beyond."
There will be no visitation or services held at this time.
A private memorial will take place at the discretion of friends and family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Shaun Lambert