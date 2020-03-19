Please note this visitation memorial has been cancelled. The family will have a gathering of friends at a later date this summer.

Shawn E. Bissell, 48, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away in a fire on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Shawn was born on June 10, 1971 to Elber “Gene” E. Bissell and Judy Lou (Foster) Bissell Wolfe in Columbus, Ohio.

Shawn was a self-employed musician, loving guitars and playing music.

Shawn is survived by father, Gene E. (Brenda) Bissell; mother, Judy (Jim) Wolfe; daughter, Felicia Bissell; siblings, Brian (Shelly) Bissell, Joella (Michael) Justice, Jesse Bissell (Amanda Rundels), Casey Bissell (Jessica Peele), Shannon (Ernest) Peachey and Crystal (Derrick) Martindale; best friend, Ed Rodgers; Felicia’s mom, Candice Bissell; numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements and care of family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.

Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com

Service information

Mar 21
Family will receive friends
Saturday, March 21, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St. W
Ashville, OH 43103
Mar 21
Guaranteed delivery before the Family will receive friends begins.
Mar 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
5:00PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St. W
Ashville, OH 43103
Mar 21
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
