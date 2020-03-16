Shawn E. Bissell, 48, of Ashville, Ohio passed away in a fire on Sat. March 7, 2020.
Shawn was born on June 10, 1971 to Elber “Gene” E. Bissell and Judy Lou (Foster) Bissell Wolfe in Columbus, Ohio.
Shawn was a self-employed musician loving guitars and playing music.
Shawn is survived by father, Gene E. (Brenda) Bissell; mother, Judy (Jim) Wolfe; daughter, Felicia Bissell; siblings, Brian (Shelly) Bissell, Joella (Michael) Justice, Jesse Bissell (Amanda Rundels), Casey Bissell (Jessica Peele), Shannon (Ernest) Peachey and Crystal (Derrick) Martindale; best friend, Ed Rodgers; Felicia’s mom, Candice Bissell; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 21 with a memorial service following at 5 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street Ashville, Ohio 43103.
