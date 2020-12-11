Shawn E. Brady, 52, died Monday Dec. 7. Shawn was born February 10, 1968.
Shawn has two sons, Caleb (Amanda) Brady and granddaughter Ellie , also Eric (Steph) Tramel and his grandson Grant.
His brothers and mother, Carol Naomi Brady (Wyatt), Todd and Scott Brady and many other family members and friends too numerous to count shall miss him for years to come.
He joins his father Emory Brady who preceded him in death.
A celebration of the time Shawn spent with us will be scheduled for a later date, due to operation COVID-19. Thanks for all the prayers and considerations.