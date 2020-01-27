Shawn Kirk Crawford, 56, of Circleville, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus.
Born June 15, 1963 in New Haven, Connecticut, he was the son of Roy B. Crawford and Maggie (McIntire) Crawford.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Shawn had worked as a plant engineer.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie (Cregg) Crawford; daughter, Lauren (Matthew) Myers, of Circleville; son, Dustin (Allison) Crawford, of Millersburg; and three grandchildren, Tatum, William and Kortney.
Also survived by brothers, Steve (Jo) Crawford and Corey Crawford, and sister, Sue (Mark) Witter.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at Crossroads Church, 5679 Tarlton Road Circleville, Ohio 43113 on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 4 p.m.
Online condolences for the family may be sent to ww.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.