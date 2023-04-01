Shawn McGowan

South Bloomfield - Shawn D. McGowan, 52, of South Bloomfield passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at his residence. Shawn was born on November 12, 1970, unto the late Ralph James and Rita JoAnn (Haulk) McGowan. He was a graduate of Wehrle High School Class of 1989. Shawn was employed by Messer Construction as a carpenter and was a "workaholic." He was a family man and loved being a grandpa. He enjoyed going camping, was a Buckeye and Green Bay fan, and an Elvis impersonator.

To plant a tree in memory of Shawn McGowan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments