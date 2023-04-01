South Bloomfield - Shawn D. McGowan, 52, of South Bloomfield passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at his residence. Shawn was born on November 12, 1970, unto the late Ralph James and Rita JoAnn (Haulk) McGowan. He was a graduate of Wehrle High School Class of 1989. Shawn was employed by Messer Construction as a carpenter and was a "workaholic." He was a family man and loved being a grandpa. He enjoyed going camping, was a Buckeye and Green Bay fan, and an Elvis impersonator.
Shawn is survived by his life partner, Becky Jenkins; children Shawna McGowan (Cody), Branston McGowan, Heather Jenkins (Christopher), Chrystal (Mike) Steele, Tiffany Fields (Robert), Brittany Crabtree (Anthony); grandchildren Landon, Layton and Paislynn Kitchen and 18 more grandchildren; brother Michael McGowan, sister Colleen McGowan; Margaret "Aunt Sissy" Castle; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other family and friends.
Per Shawn's request, Cremation has taken place. Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main Street, Ashville, OH 43103. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Shawn McGowan
To plant a tree in memory of Shawn McGowan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.