Circleville - Shelly Peters passed away Jan. 22, 2021 at Logan Elm Health Care in Circleville, Ohio at the age of 62 from COVID-19 and other health problems.
She was born May 13, 1958. Shelly was the daughter of Merle and Peggy Swank.
She graduated from Logan Elm High School and attended Mt. Vernon Nazarene University. She was in the funeral home business most of her adult life.
She leaves behind a sister, Roxanne Carter, of Hilton Head, South Carolina; two nieces, McKenzie (Chris) Cameron, of South Carolina, Stacy (Philip) Detty; and three great-nieces, Emma Rose, Brianna and Makayla Detty, of Circleville; and an uncle, Ronald Melvin, of Columbus.
Shelly was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Michael; and her grandparents, Rev. Lloyd and Bessie Davis, Raymond Swank, Grace Swank; and aunts, Cleo (Ron) Melvin and Rosemary (James) Crabtree; and uncles, Larry and Robert Swank.
In high school, Shelly was active in sports and band. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene for many years. She worked in church camps in her teens and until she was in her 20's. She loved Christmas and went all out for her parents and friends. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with Dr. David Lattimer and Rev. Dean Queen officiating with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Logan Elm Health Care or Crossroads Church of Christ in Christian Union.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Shelly Peters