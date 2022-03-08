Sherman Dixon

Circleville - Sherman Walker Dixon, born July 5,1933, to Tillie (Walker) and James Roy Dixon in Dailyville Ohio.
Sherman, passed from this life on March 4, 2022 at the age 88 after a brief illness.
Sherman was surrounded by his twin daughters, their families, his sister and nieces and nephews.
Sherman married the love of his life, Mary Francis Bakenhaster on July 21, 1963. Francie passed after nearly 40 years of marriage.
Sherman and Francie were blessed with a set of twins, Melissa Ann (Larry) Betz and Melinda Sue (Phillip) Rhoads. Sherman was very proud of his daughters and adored his four grandchildren, Aaron Michael Rhoads, Caleb David (Chelsie) Betz, Lauren Elizabeth Rhoads and Corbin Walker Betz.
He was not only known as a loving and caring grandpa, but also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Savannah Grace Rhoads and Carlin Jude and Cambri Jade Betz, who affectionately called him PeePaw.
Sherman was born into a loving and caring family with two sisters and a brother.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Victor (Elizabeth); and sister, Kathryn (Charles) Rapp; and brother in-law, Donald Kemper.
Surviving is his "Little Sis," Marylin (Donald) Kemper, of Ashland Ohio.
Surviving are his children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; as well as host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Sherman proudly served in the U.S. Army and served as Sergeant fulfilling most of his duty in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and he utilized the GI Bill to further his education that led to his employment over 30 years with Columbus and Southern Electric Company, retiring as area manager.
He also enjoyed working several years for the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau and was active in Circleville Noon Rotary for many years.
Sherman spent nearly all his life, over 75 years, serving the Lord at Dailyville Free Will Baptist Church. He gave his heart to the Lord as a young teenager and wasted no time beginning a life of servanthood and leadership.
He held several offices at Dailyville FWB, he began as a young man teaching Sunday School and directing the choir. He enjoyed serving as Deacon for almost all of his adult life but Sherman's real joy came from leading the music program at Dailyville and directing many Christmas and Easter Cantatas.
Sherman and Francie also continued to serve by dedicating over 40 years to Gideon's International. Sherm held several offices with the Gideon's from the local level to serving as the state president.
He traveled internationally twice with the Gideon's to give his testimony and present God's written word.
Sherman had many passions that he enjoyed spending his time. Sherman was of course an excellent Bible Scholar and he continued studying and writing to within just a few months of his passing.
Sherman loved exercising his mind and body and could be routinely seen taking his daily three mile walk.
Sherm was an avid gardener and always had a fruitful garden that any self-respecting weed would never dare to raise its head. Sherm also took great pride in working hard in his yard keeping it closely manicured.
Sherman will surely be missed by his family, friends and neighbors that he dearly loved. He spent his life walking closer to the Lord every day and leaves a wonderful legacy and example of what a Christian Walk should be.
Calling hours for Sherman will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Wellman's Funeral Home, Circleville, Ohio and Friday 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at the Dailyville Free Will Baptist Church, Waverly Ohio.
Funeral service will immediately follow on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Dailyville Free Will Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Promedica Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or Dailyville Free Will Baptist Church, 3721 state Route 220, Waverly, Ohio 45690 in Sherman's memory.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Sherman Dixon