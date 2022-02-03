Ashville - Sherry A. Crosby, 63, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at Mount Carmel Hospital in Grove City, Ohio.
Sherry was born on Sept. 29, 1958 in Hinton, West Virginia.
She attended Hamilton Township Schools and was a homemaker taking care of family.
Sherry is preceded in death by her father, Clyde Ward; brother, Denzil Ward; sister, Regina Ward; son-in-law, Timothy Kelly; nephew, Jesse Dean Ward.
Sherry is survived by children, Shawn Demint (Rena), Katrina Kelly, Randy (Andrea) Crosby Jr., Donna (James) Fooce, Brandon Kempton; mother, Shirley Ward Bailey; grandchildren, Zion, Xavier, Nathaniel, Brenden, Raegan and Asher; brother, Larry (Tina) Ward; niece, Shauna Ward; nephew, Daniel Bailey; several other close relatives.
Visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 4 from 12 p.m. Noon until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
Interment will follow at Obetz Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Online condolences may be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
