Ashville - Sherrie D. Hupp, 64, of Ashville, passed away on Sept. 15, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1956 in Chillicothe to Paul and June (Stumbo) Gray.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Gray.
Sherrie was a member of Heritage Nazarene Church.
She is survived by her mother, June Gray; husband, Michael Hupp; children, Brent (Amy) Coleman, Brooke (James Baird) Zavala, Brittany (Jonathon) Ison, Aaron (Jane) Hupp, Troy (Amy) Hupp, Michaela (Jake) Cottrill; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and by brother, Mark (Mary) Gray.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at the Heritage Nazarene Church, Circleville.
This is an outdoor event with covering in case of inclement weather.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heritage Nazarene Missions, 2264 Walnut Creek Pike, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Sherry Hupp