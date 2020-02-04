Sherry Taylor, 60, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020.

She was born on May 18, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan to Robert and Betty (Koester) Maniere.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Taylor.

Sherry is survived by her mother, Betty Maniere; children, Roman, Sarah and Jeremiah Taylor; and by brother, Bob Maniere; and sisters, Marie Gilbert and Betty Antich.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Heritage Nazarene Church with burial to follow in Grove City Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 4-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to New Hope Athletic Department.

Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Service information

Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Heritage Church of the Nazarene
2264 Walnut Creek Pike
Circleville, OH 43113
Feb 7
Funeral Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
1:00PM
Heritage Church of the Nazarene
2264 Walnut Creek Pike
Circleville, OH 43113
