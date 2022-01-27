Circleville - We regret to announce the passing of Shirlene Marilyn Weaver, 85, daughter of Clarence and Grace Alexander, of Circleville, Ohio, on Jan. 21, 2022.
Shirlene passed away of natural causes, surrounded by her family.
In June of 1953 in Gary, Indiana, she married Richard Weaver and the two were inseparable from that point on.
Shirlene and Richard were married for 64 years and had five children, Stephen Weaver, Rick Weaver, Gary Weaver, Diana (Weaver) Daniels and Tammy (Weaver) Noble.
Shirlene was an incredibly dedicated mother to all of her children. She will be greatly missed by each of them. Family came first and was above all else to Shirlene, a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence will be impossible to fill.
Shirlene was predeceased in death by her parents, Clarence and Grace Alexander; husband, Richard Weaver; siblings, Virgil Alexander, Verna Alexander, Mary Rosalie Farley, Phyllis Smith, Dorothy Keller, Charlene Anderson, Norma Beatty, and Loren Alexander.
She is survived by all of her children; sister, Gardenia Roll; five grandchildren, Brandon Weaver, Abbagail (Weaver) Yacomino, Jesse Noble, Jacob Noble and Tyler Noble; daughter- in-law, Debra Weaver; and son-in-law, Jerry Noble.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Shirlene's name to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org.
Viewing will take place at Wellman's Funeral Home in Circleville, Ohio on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Funeral services will immediately follow.
Burial services will then occur at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery.
Due to COVID concerns, masks will be required and a gathering after the graveside service will be omitted.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Shirlene Weaver