Shirley B. Hall, 87, of Circleville, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Shirley was born on March 23, 1932 to the late Reginald and Mattie Louise (Cunningham) Beeman in Richland Center, Wisconsin.
She was a member of Eastern Star #90 Circleville and Kingston Chapter #411, Pythians Majors 516 Temple of Circleville and The Presbyterian Church in Circleville.
Shirley is preceded in death by husband William C. Hall in 1996; son, Dennis W. Hall; brother, Sonny Beeman; sisters, Joann Gilbert and Theo Armstrong.
Shirley is survived by sons, Derek W. Hall and Darrell W. Hall, of Circleville; grandchildren, Brian and Adam Hall, Jason Clavin and Sharla Lightfoot; four great-grandchildren; sister, Cheri (Bob) Martin, of Warrens, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday March 12 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street Ashville 43103, followed at 7 p.m. by OEA Eastern Star Service, then Pythian Sisters Service and a memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Ohio Eastern Star, 1451 Gambier Road Mt. Vernon, Ohio 43050 or The Pythians or Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 147, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
