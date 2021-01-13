Shirley C. Moreno

Shirley Catherine (Radabaugh) Moreno, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 after an extended battle with Parkinsons.
She was born on Oct. 3, 1938, in Waverly, Ohio, the daughter of George and Alma (Johnson) Radabaugh.
Shirley is survived by her children, Marty (Gary) Bethel, Susan (Tim) Hileman, and Lance Moreno; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy (Lynn) Summers, Carolyn (Jesse) Curry, Linda (Larry) Bell, Teresa Radabaugh, and Denise (Rick) Baranick; brothers, Larry (Pam) Radabaugh, Jeff (Sonya) Radabaugh, and Richard Radabaugh; sisters-in-law, Diana Radabaugh, Marilyn Radabaugh, Rita Radabaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Radabaugh, Mike Radabaugh, and Steve Radabaugh; her sister, Virginia Radabaugh; and an infant brother; and two nephews, Doug Radabaugh and Brad Radabaugh.
Shirley was a devoted Christian and a member of Faith Life Church in New Albany, Ohio.
A private service will be held Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Lithopolis Cememtery for the placement of her ashes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Shirley’s name may be made to the church of your choice.