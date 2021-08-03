Shirley Hunter

Kingston - Shirley Ann (Chaffin) Hunter, 80, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Sept. 8, 1940, in Kingston, the daughter of the late Charles and Marguerite (Taylor) Chaffin.
On June 3, 1962, she united in marriage with her loving husband, Guy Hunter, who survives.
Shirley is also survived by her daughter, Kathy (James) Hipp; siblings, Sandra (Garry) Kuhn, William (Trina) Chaffin, Jeanette (Harley) Coulter, Loretta Davis, and Madge Summit; and canine companions, Moe, Baby and Skeeter; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Hunter; infant daughter, Peggy; and siblings, Wanda Irvin, Larry Chaffin, Jim Chaffin, Patty Davis, Anna Kempton, Sam Chaffin, Gerald Chaffin, Russel Chaffin, and Frank Chaffin.
Shirley graduated from Kingston High School Class of 1959 and worked at General Electric for 15 years. She was also a devoted member of the Green Township Fire Department and was a faithful volunteer at Adena Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, with Rev. Barry Bennett officiating.
Burial will follow in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 - 8 p.m. at Hill's. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Shirley's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.