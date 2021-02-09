Shirley McKinley

Circleville - Shirley Ann McKinley, 85, of Circleville, left her earthly home on Feb. 2, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
We are comforted knowing she drifted into the arms of the love of her life, Wayne. After living with the emptiness of a broken heart for six years, she is now at peace with her childhood sweetheart forever.
Shirley (Martin) McKinley was born on July 8, 1935 in Circleville, Ohio to Earl and Adelaide Martin.
She committed her life to being a devoted wife to Lewis Wayne McKinley when she married on Oct. 21, 1955.
She was a loving, caring mom to Cathy (Dave) Seymour and Sherry (Bob) Kisor; grandma to Timothy (Jennifer Pummell) McFarland, Jennifer (Matt) Kinney, Brian Hall, and Adam (Erin) Hall; great-grandma to Mark and Matthew McFarland, Alexis and Blake Patterson, Colton Kinney and Madison Hall.
She was preceded in death by sister, Tina Dean; and brothers, Forrest and Mark Martin.
Shirley is survived by sisters, Linda Eldridge, Phyllis Sark and Sharon Anderson; stepsisters, Bertha Holbrook, Barb Russell, Bonnie Boyer and Beverly Largent; brothers, Gary and Earl Martin; sister-in-law, Janice Justice; and many nieces and nephews.
It was possible to bring mom from the nursing home with the commitment, devotion and loving care of her grandson, Tim and his Jennifer. Their patience, knowledge and love for her was a true blessing to our family.
Our family will forever be grateful for Heartland Hospice for all they've done and been to us.
We will hold so many wonderful memories from our traditional Sunday dinners at Grandpa and Grandma's family table. Someday, one by one, we will gather again at our eternal home.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville, on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
COVID-19 restrictions apply.
Service will follow at 6 p.m. with Shirley Justice officiating.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Shirley's family. Shirley McKinley