Circleville - Shirley Price, 87, of Circleville passed away on August 30, 2022. She was born on February 22, 1935 in Circleville to William and Cora (Arledge) Essick. She had worked at GE for 30 plus years. Shirley was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, was a 20 plus year volunteer for Berger Hospital and enjoyed all of her grandchildren's activities, loved traveling, genealogy and scrapbooking. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Robert Price. Shirley is survived by her children Jennifer Moore, Bryan Price and Melissa (Tony) Reeser, 5 grandchildren Kymberly Conrad, Kyle Moore, Chris Price, Stacia Reeser, Nathan (Katelyn) Reeser, 6 great grandchildren Macey and Tyler Conrad, Kaiden Scott, Lincoln and Kinsley Price and Adalynn Reeser and by several cousins and other family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and again on Friday from 11-1. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Shirley Price
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Price as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.