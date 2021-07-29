South Bloomfield - Shirley L. Wallace, age 76, of South Bloomfield/Ashville, Ohio, passed away on July 26, 2021.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Loretta Dumm; her first husband, Arnold "Pete" Peters (father of her children); second husband, Bill Wallace; son, Frankie Peters; and daughter Monica Bell.
Survivors include her son, Kelly Peters; son-in-law, Jeremy Bell; granddaughter, Allee Bell; sister, Bonnie Valentine; brother, Donald Dunn; nephew, Eric Valentine; niece, Tara Valentine; and great-niece, Jordyn Colter.
Shirley was a 1962 graduate of Logan Elm High School. She retired from GE in Circleville. She was always a very hard worker and loved her cats and feeding the birds. She loved going places and was on the road all the time.
Shirley and her late husband, Bill, attended Crossroads Church in Circleville, as well as Ashville CCCU and Lockbourne CCCU in previous years.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday, July 30 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30 at the funeral home with Pastor Ron Reese officiating.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Alzheimers Association, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Shirley Wallace