Sonja Dawson, age 79, passed away on Jan. 8, 2021.
She was born July 9, 1941 to her parents Augusta and Montana “Osbourne” Williams in Waverly, Ohio.
Sonja served Berger hospital for 10 years in nutrition services and enjoyed her work as a bus driver for Brook Yates. She was a member of AMVETS and the VFW. Sonja was a fun-loving woman who adored her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved working in the garden and camping with her grandkids. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Sonja is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Dawson; her infant daughter, Carla Sue Evans; her infant son, Dwayne Neil Evans; her infant grandson, Cody Dean Smythe; four brothers and three sisters.
Left to mourn her passing are her children, Douglas Evans, Drema (David) Conrad, Larry (Lisa) Smythe, Dane (Kristen) Smythe and Kimberly (Earl Lee) Smythe; her grandchildren, Matthew, Jessica, Joshua, Brittany, Emily, Patrick, Nathan, Payton, Luke, Tucker, Paige and Preston; eight great-grandchildren, with three more coming in May; many nieces and nephews; and an abundance of friends.
Cremation will be taking place with arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise Schoedinger Funeral Home.
Sonja’s family will be planning a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
