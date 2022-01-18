Circleville - Stanley Eugene Ritchie, 86, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 12, 2022.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1935 in Piketon to Orval and Mandy (Stidham) Ritchie.
Stanley a US Navy Veteran retired from Dupont.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Hockman) Ritchie; and brother, James Allen.
Stanley is survived by his children, Suzanna (Thomas) Hill, Timothy E. (Catherine L.) Ritchie, Michael S. (Patricia A.) Ritchie, Jonathan (Rebecca) Ritchie; stepchildren, Lori (Doug) Moss and Chuck (Wendi) Lowell; grandchildren, Aubrey, Jesson, Brandon, Rylie, Amanda, Eric, Jeff, Alan, Tiffany, Koty, Nick, Cameron, Samantha, Seth, Jared, Hunter, Dillon, Meghan, Lauren, Aaron and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Rocco, Ryder, Peyton, Regan, Grayson, Trey, Bailey, Cooper, Naomi, Makenzie, Branson, Emilia; and by siblings, Betty Jean, Donald Dewey and Mary Lou.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at noon at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer's Association, Circleville.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Stanley Ritchie