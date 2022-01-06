Mount Vernon - Stephen J. "Steve" Smith, of Mount Vernon, died unexpectedly at Knox Community Hospital on Jan. 1, 2022.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m.
Calling hours will be held at Snyder Funeral Home - Lasater Chapel on Friday, Jan. 14 from 4-7 p.m.
To view the full obituary, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
