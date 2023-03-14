Williamsport - Steven E. Fullen, 81, of Williamsport, took his final ride to be with the love of his life on March 11, 2023. He was born March 9, 1942 in Pickaway Co. the son of Owen and Mary (Phillips) Fullen. He was a lifelong resident of Williamsport since 1963 and retired after 40 years at G.E. Steven was a professional Quarterhorse trainer and longtime member of the American and Ohio Quarterhorse Associations. He was preceded in death by his parents Owen and Marlene Fullen and Mary (Phillips) Fullen, his wife Onda Jean (McCoy) Fullen, sister-in-law Loretta Fullen and God daughter Tiffany Wright Elster. Steven is survived by his children Jeffrey (Marla) Fullen and Tami (Andy) Johnson, grandchildren Corey James (Caroline) Fullen, Caleb Thane (Jenelle Cheyne) Fullen, Abbie Jean Noble and Christopher Paul and Holly Marie Riegel, sister Ethel Fullen Guy, 1/2 sister Carlene (Jerry) Francis, 1/2 brother Martin (Taunya) Fullen, several cousins, nieces and nephews, God daughter Tara Wright Stevens and special friends Wayne and Janet Wright. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday March 15, 2023 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in Springlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-7 Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Fayette Co. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Steve Fullen
To plant a tree in memory of Steve Fullen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.