Clarksburg - Steven Pitt, 72, of Clarksburg, passed away on Feb. 26, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 18, 1950 in Circleville to Charles "Frick" Moffett and Lorna (Kneece) Pitt.
He was an organ and tissue donor.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brother, Randy Pitt.
Steven is survived by his mother, Lorna Pitt; son, Charles Eugene Pitt; grandchildren, CJ and Brandon; two great-grandchildren; and by siblings, Mike Pitt, Diana (John who was Steven's best friend) Reisinger, Jacqueline "Jackie" (Donnie) Carroll, and Pamela Jones; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Springlawn Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
