Ashville - Steven R. Clay, 67 of Ashville, OH was called home by his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at OhioHealth Berger Hospital in Circleville, OH. He was born on August 23, 1955 to the late Glenn and Mary J. (Willoughby) Clay in Circleville, OH. Steve was a 1973 graduate of Teays Valley and had worked as a Supervisor/Production Manager for Columbus Industries for 45 years. Steve was a member of the Ashville Heritage Society, a Trustee of the Ashville Museum, a member of the Ashville Community Men's Club and a member of the Knights of Pythians. Steve loved his family and cherished spending time with them, and supporting his grandchildren in all of their activities. His happiest times were those spent surrounded by family. He was also a huge supporter of Teays Valley athletics and was, arguably, the Teays Valley Boys' and Girls' basketball programs' biggest fan, sitting front-row center court at every game he was able to attend.
Steve is also preceded in death by a sister Sandra Bowes; father-in-law William Raymond; sister-in-law Rhonda Raymond.
Survived by his wife of 45 years Tonya S. (Raymond) Clay; children Liza (Matthew) Cyrus, William (Kristi) Clay and Glenn (David) Clay, all of Ashville; grandchildren Sam and Brayden Cyrus, Xavier, Ami, Saraviana and Iris Clay; brother Mitchell (Linda) Clay of Ashville; sister Jane Clay of FL; mother-in-law Sally Raymond; nieces and nephews Shelly, Katie, Shannon, Adam, Jared, Heath, Austin, Derek, Jacquie, Jerry, Scotty; sister-in-laws Billie Ann (Dave) Ward, Lisa Langley and Jill Giroux; brother-in-law Bill (Lorerie) Raymond; and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 5th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6th at Village Chapel Church, 75 Viking Way, Ashville, OH 43103 with Pastor Kevin Pees officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Steven R. Clay
