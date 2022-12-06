Steven R. Clay

Ashville - Steven R. Clay, 67 of Ashville, OH was called home by his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at OhioHealth Berger Hospital in Circleville, OH. He was born on August 23, 1955 to the late Glenn and Mary J. (Willoughby) Clay in Circleville, OH. Steve was a 1973 graduate of Teays Valley and had worked as a Supervisor/Production Manager for Columbus Industries for 45 years. Steve was a member of the Ashville Heritage Society, a Trustee of the Ashville Museum, a member of the Ashville Community Men's Club and a member of the Knights of Pythians. Steve loved his family and cherished spending time with them, and supporting his grandchildren in all of their activities. His happiest times were those spent surrounded by family. He was also a huge supporter of Teays Valley athletics and was, arguably, the Teays Valley Boys' and Girls' basketball programs' biggest fan, sitting front-row center court at every game he was able to attend.

