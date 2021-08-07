Williamsport - Steven Michael "Bubba" Sturgill Jr., 36, of Williamsport, passed away on July 13, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1984 in Columbus to Steven and Tammala (Tufts) Sturgill Sr.
Steven enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his father, Steven M. Sturgill Sr.; his mother, Tammala Sturgill (Jerry Bliss); daughter, Autumn Holley; brothers, Joey (Jonna) Sturgill, Gage Sturgill (Kayla Griffin); and by sisters, Lori (James) Stewart, Stephanie (Kolby) Baker and Misty Sturgill.
A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home in Steven's name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Steven Sturgill Jr.