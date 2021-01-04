Steven Tallman

Steven “Steve” Tallman, age 51, of Mt. Sterling, passed away on Dec. 30, 2020 at his home.
Steven was born Sept. 3, 1969 in Washington Court House, to Howard and Clara Jean (Neff) Tallman.
Steven is survived by his son, Gideon; his father, Howard (Cathy); his sister, Paige (Robert) Wood; and two nieces; Gideon’s mother, Traci Tallman.
He is preceded in death by his mother, “Jeannie.”
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Gideon Tallman Account at the Chase Bank of Mt. Sterling — 47 North London Street, Mount Sterling, Ohio 43143.
The Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Steven and his family.