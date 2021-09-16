Stoutsville - Sue (Hill) Collins passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Sue was born March 18, 1938, to Marvin and Pauline Hill.
Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandma, aunt and friend to many. She retired after 25 years from Logan Elm Schools.
Sue is survived by her husband, Jerry, her high school sweetheart and husband of 64 years.
She is also survived by her children, Jeff (Teena) Collins, Timmy (Carol) Collins, Terry Collins, and Jennifer (Barry) Gregg; grandchildren, Zac, Chase, Cassidy, Eli, and Bryce; and one great-grandchild, Tanner; sister, Angela Hiatt; brother-in-law, Dwight; and sisters-in-law, Betty, Mary Jane and Helen; and special friend, Sharon Peters.
Sue's wishes were fulfilled by cremation.
No services will be held.
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation, Circleville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences.
Sue Collins