Sue E. VanFossen, age 65, of Tarlton passed away Oct. 12, 2020, at OSU Medical Center following a courageous battle against rheumatoid arthritis and liver disease.
Born on Dec. 1, 1954, the daughter of Dave and Martha Montgomery, Sue grew up loving horses, small animals, and crafting. She graduated from Logan Elm High School in 1973 with her lifelong best friend Linda Davis. She ran a small craft shop with her husband and has worked at the Tarlton Market for over 20 years. She made special friendships with those she worked with and the family extends their deepest appreciation to these individuals for their love and support.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Billy.
Left to mourn her passing is her husband of 47 years, Mike VanFossen; their children Trent (Tonya), Devon (Terry Allgeier); two grandchildren, Alexis and Caden, whom she adored; brothers Dave (Sharon) Montgomery and Steve (Shelby) Montgomery; many nieces, nephews, beloved friends, and furry companion Bella.
In accordance with Sue’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Central Ohio in her honor.
