Sue Gearhart

Chillicothe - Sue (Dresbach) Gearhart, 93, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022 at Berger Hospital. She was born on February 26, 1929, in Chillicothe, the daughter of the late Judd and Avis Grace (Bee) Dresbach. On November 29, 1957, she was united in marriage with her loving husband of 60 years, Myron Frazier Gearhart, who preceded her in death in 2017.

To plant a tree in memory of Sue Gearhart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments