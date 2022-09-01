Chillicothe - Sue (Dresbach) Gearhart, 93, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022 at Berger Hospital. She was born on February 26, 1929, in Chillicothe, the daughter of the late Judd and Avis Grace (Bee) Dresbach. On November 29, 1957, she was united in marriage with her loving husband of 60 years, Myron Frazier Gearhart, who preceded her in death in 2017.
Sue is survived by her son, Byron P. Gearhart; grandchildren, Karl Gearhart, Keith (Rebeca) Gearhart, Kate Gearhart, and Ken Gearhart; great-grandchildren, Kinze, Kasen, and Kaley; and loved dearly by Melinda Causey Blaney, Chasity Redden, Natasha Gearhart, and other caretakers.
Sue graduated from Centralia High School in 1948 and The Ohio State University in 1952 as a Registered Nurse. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Circleville Presbyterian Church, and Colonial Dames.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 3 at 10:00 a.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. Jim Wade officiating. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery, Chillicothe. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 - 7 p.m. at Hill's. Memorial contributions may be made in Sue's honor to the Daughters of the American Revolution Liberty Camp (PO Box 14, Chillicothe, OH 45601). Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Sue's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Sue Gearhart
To plant a tree in memory of Sue Gearhart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
